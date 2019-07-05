Fed and ECB minutes amongst market movers of the next week – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts suggest that the latest Fed and ECB meeting minutes will be scrutinised for signs of the next steps in their monetary policy easing.

Key Quotes

“China will be in focus on a potential restart of US-China trade talks and any comments on this.”

“The euro area Q2 GDP flash report could be bad news for the market.”

“US core inflation expected to remain unchanged.”

“Nordic inflation numbers are likely to point in different directions (Sweden's core drop, Norway's core climb and Denmark's headline remain broadly unchanged).”