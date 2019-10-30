Deutsche Bank analysts suggest that for the Fed, a 25bp cut is all but priced in but the bigger focal point for markets is what message the Fed wants to send.
Key Quotes
“With incoming data since the September FOMC meeting generally underperforming expectations, revisions to the statement language about recent developments should skew in a slightly dovish direction. In terms of forward guidance, the statement should retain the Committee's commitment to "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion". Ultimately the team believe that it is too early for the FOMC to communicate the end of the cutting cycle given where risks lie, the recent data and the leading indicators signaling a further slowdown ahead.”
“One point they do make though is that the Chair could implicitly raise the bar for further cuts as they await the outcome of a few event risks related to trade policy and take time to assess incoming data. In effect, the threshold for cutting could change from not seeing an improvement in the data – which is how we interpreted the guidance from the past several meetings – to needing to see some further deterioration.”
“This could be communicated by emphasising the magnitude of easing to date and the long lags in monetary policy or by providing a more positive assessment of the distribution of risks around the outlook, among other possibilities. We’ll get the decision at 6pm GMT followed shortly by Powell’s press conference shortly after.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.11 ahead of a packed day
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11 ahead of a busy day including German inflation figures, US ADP jobs figures, US GDP, and the all-important Fed decision.
GBP/USD advancing toward 1.29 as Brits brace a December election
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as markets are digesting parliament's decision to hold elections on December 12. Brexit is on hold and the Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY side-lined below 109.00 ahead of FOMC decision
USD/JPY undermined by US-China trade deal jitters-led risk aversion. All eyes on the US ADP jobs data and FOMC rate decision for fresh direction.
Gold: Bounces off three-month-old rising trendline ahead of Fed
With the recent trade/political headlines renewing risk aversion, Gold prices jump from a three-month-old ascending support line to trade near the 1490 region ahead of Wednesday's FOMC rate decision.
Forex Today: Super Wednesday features the Fed, US GDP, and lots more as Brits brace for "jingle polls"
Brits will go to the polls on December 12 after the House of Commons finally made its decision on Tuesday. The British press has dubbed the pre-Christmas elections as "jingle polls."