February's big jobs number is a quick reflection on the pro-growth policies - Cohn

By Eren ŞENGEZER

The director of the National Economic Council and one of Trump's top advisors, Gary Cohn, said that February's big jobs number is a quick reflection on the pro-growth policies of the Trump administration. 

More from Cohn (via Reuters)

  • The United States can reach 3% growth in Q3 or Q4 2017
  • Open to amendments to improve health plan
  • Have underinvested in infrastructure
  • Could issue long-dated debt for infrastructure
  • NFP number reaffirms everything that we're trying to do
  • We're very excited about what's ahead of us
  • We have underinvested in our infrastructure in the last 50 to 60 years in the U.S.
  • We want to bring jobs back to America, so anything we can do to incentivize manufacturers to come back to America, that's important to us.