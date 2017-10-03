February's big jobs number is a quick reflection on the pro-growth policies - Cohn

February's big jobs number is a quick reflection on the pro-growth policies - CohnBy Eren ŞENGEZER
The director of the National Economic Council and one of Trump's top advisors, Gary Cohn, said that February's big jobs number is a quick reflection on the pro-growth policies of the Trump administration.
More from Cohn (via Reuters)
- The United States can reach 3% growth in Q3 or Q4 2017
- Open to amendments to improve health plan
- Have underinvested in infrastructure
- Could issue long-dated debt for infrastructure
- NFP number reaffirms everything that we're trying to do
- We're very excited about what's ahead of us
- We have underinvested in our infrastructure in the last 50 to 60 years in the U.S.
- We want to bring jobs back to America, so anything we can do to incentivize manufacturers to come back to America, that's important to us.