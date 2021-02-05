February Statement on Monetary Policy: Sees inflation staying too low even in most optimistic scenario

Reuters reports that ''Australia's economic outlook has improved markedly thanks to the successful suppression of the coronavirus, but even under the most optimistic assumptions wage growth and inflation will still be too low by mid-2023, the country's central bank warned on Friday.''
Reuters is referring to the Statement on Monetary Policy, whereby the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it was committed to keeping policy "highly supportive" until core inflation moved into its 2-3% target band, which was unlikely until 2024 at the earliest, Reuters reports.
Key quotes
''In its central scenario, the economy would grow by 3.5% both this year and next, driving unemployment down to 5.25% by mid-2023 with core inflation rising to 1.75%.''
''In an upside scenario, positive health outcomes would help push unemployment down to 4.75% by the end of 2022.''
"Inflation would also rise a little faster, but would still be below 2% by the end of the forecast period in mid-2023' the Statement showed.''
''In its central forecast, annual wage growth does pick up from the current record-low pace around 1.25%, but only reaches 2% by mid-2023. The bank has long assumed wage growth would need to run between 3% and 4% to get inflation above 2%. That in turn would require the jobless rate to fall to 4.5% or lower, a long way from the current 6.6% level.''
''With that in mind, the bank decided to extend its bond-buying program by another A$100 billion at its Board meeting this week and keep interest rates at their historic low of 0.1%.''
''The RBA now believes gross domestic product (GDP) fell only 2% last year, compared to a previous forecasted fall of 4%.''
Market implications
The report notes that ''having first feared unemployment could reach 10% or more, the RBA now believes the jobless rate has already peaked.''
This is a bullish scenario for the Aussie which the governor, Phillip Lowe, argues should be higher pertaining to the rise in commodity prices, but due to monetary policy, it is hamstrung.
He was speaking at an earlier event where he said that expects the price to remain where it is now, 0.7600.
An analysis of the Aussie can be read in the prior article: RBA's Lowe: Interest rates are going to be low for quite a while yet, where the price is trapped between daily support and resistance.
Description of the SMoP
The RBA Monetary Policy Statement released by the Reserve bank of Australia reviews economic and financial conditions determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth.
It is considered as a clear guide to the future RBA interest rate policy. Any changes in this report affect the AUD volatility. If the RBA statement shows a hawkish outlook, that is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a dovish outlook is seen as negative (or bearish).
