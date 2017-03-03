February data pointed to a slowdown in U.S. service sector - Markit

By Eren ŞENGEZER

According to the latest report published by Markit, the growth of service sector in the United States dipped to five-month low. 

Key findings

  • Rates of expansion in activity, new work and employment ease from January peaks
  • Outstanding business falls for first time in three months
  • Relatively muted price pressures signaled
  • Business optimism has mellowed back to its post-election level
  • Companies continue to report buoyant domestic demand
