FDA authorizes first fully at-home, over the counter COVID-19 test

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first over the counter, fully at-home test for COVID-19.
The test is made by a company called Ellume.
There will be limitations on supply and cost could be a barrier to widespread, repeated use.
“Today’s authorization is a major milestone in diagnostic testing for COVID-19,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.
“By authorizing a test for over-the-counter use, the FDA allows it to be sold in places like drug stores, where a patient can buy it, swab their nose, run the test and find out their results in as little as 20 minutes.”
“This test, like other antigen tests, is less sensitive and less specific than typical molecular tests run in a lab,” said Jeff Shuren, head of the FDA device center.
“However, the fact that it can be used completely at home and return results quickly means that it can play an important role in response to the pandemic.”
Shuren said the FDA hopes to keep working to get new rapid tests on the market.
“Today is a promising step forward and we are eager to continue advancing additional innovation in COVID-19 testing that the science supports,” he said.
Market implications
More testing will undoubtedly result in even more positive cases and weigh on risk sentiment. However, the longer-term aim is to bring down the swells of the waves and contain the virus.
Detecting and isolation are what some experts advocate is the best method at stopping the spread of the virus, which is ultimately a positive outcome for markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.