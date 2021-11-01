FCEL Stock News: FuelCell energy surges as a rival gets another price upgrade

One of the big catalysts that was driving the renewable energy industry this week was the news that President Biden’s climate bill was making its way through Capitol Hill. Well it hasn’t officially been passed yet, but it includes $555 billion for climate change and renewable energy infrastructure upgrades. Biden himself is attending a United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, but any word that the bill has passed will most likely send these stocks shooting up even more.

It seems like FuelCell is being left behind by its rivals, as both Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) announced major partnerships earlier this week. Plug Power received yet another stock upgrade from Piper Sandler on Friday, as the analyst reiterated the firm’s overweight rating . Piper Sandler raised the price target for Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00, just two weeks after the initial raise from $33.00 to $37.00. Shares of Plug were up another 3.13% on Friday, to close the week at $38.27.

NASDAQ:FCEL capped off an eventful week where the stock climbed by over 7.0% after a number of announcements in the hydrogen industry. Shares of FuelCell Energy jumped a further 5.55% on Friday, and closed the trading week at $7.99. While FuelCell’s stock has suffered this year, it seems to have turned a corner as of late, rising by nearly 20% over the past month. October closed out with a bang for the broader markets as all three major US indices closed the month at fresh new all-time highs, even amidst a disappointing earnings season from mega-cap tech stocks.

