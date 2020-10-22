FBI finds that Russia and Iran interfere with US elections

The big talk on the street today comes as the FBI is noting that Russia and Iran have obtained US voter information ahead of the November election.

The FBI has also noted that the US has acted swiftly in response to the threat and that votes are secure.

There have been some defensive flows on the news seen across FX and e-minis, but the main focus stays with stimulus and the spread of the coronavirus, particularly across Europe.

Europe's COVID-19 plight and prospects for the EUR/USD



