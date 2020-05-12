Favipiravir phase 3 clinical trial initiated in India, Remdesivir most effective anti-coronavirus drug so far

With the second coronavirus wave slowly gripping the markets, the experimental drugs/ vaccines to fight the infectious diseases are also seeing more clinical trials across the globe.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals initiated Phase 3 clinical trials on antiviral Favipiravir for Covid-19 patients in India.

On Tuesday, Japanese Health Ministry, they plan to approve its first coronavirus antigen testing kits on Wednesday. The tests can detect the virus quickly but produce false negatives at a higher rate than the currently dominant PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, tests, per Reuters.

Meanwhile, Michigan's health department has distributed donated doses of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to medical centers with the "sickest" COVID-19 patients, but the state's top medical official says it needs more of the medicine, which is in short supply.

Remdesivir is being endorsed by Donald Trump’s scientific adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.