Fauci: Overwhelming majority in US could be vaccinated in Q2

US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that an overwhelming majority in the US could be vaccinated in the second quarter and that herd immunity is possible in US by autumn.

Covid has been spreading of late and at an alarming rate. November set records 20 times for the number of coronavirus hospitalizations, according to the Covid Tracking Project, the most recent Monday with 96,039.

Johns Hopkins University data puts the US cases at more than 13.5 million with 268,045 deaths.

Experts have warned that the Thanksgiving travel still won't be felt for weeks.

