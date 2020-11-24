Facebook Inc.(FB Stock) Price extends falls as Zuckerberg sells shares, Trump allows transition

- NASDAQ: FB has been extending its falls despite broader market gains.
- CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg sold around $13.5 million worth of shares.
- President Trump greenlighted the transition, potentially weighing on demand for political ads.
Facebook has been having various transparency issues – and as a public company, openness about critical shareholder action is becoming an issue for all those that recently bought NASDAQ: FB stock.
CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 Facebook shares on November 19, at an average price of $217.98 – above Monday's closing price of $268.73. That exchange followed similar sales in the previous days, a move that coincided with a gradual decline in value. Other senior members of FB's management team such as CFO David M. Wehner, Chief Accounting Office Susan J.s Taylor, and VP and General Counsel Jennifer Newstead reduced their holdings.
That may be one of the reasons for the decline in the social behemoth's value. It is essential to note that Facebook's equity declined while the broad tech index NASDAQ advanced.
Another factor that may weigh on the stock is President Donald Trump's authorization to begin the transition process toward the presidency of Joe Biden. The outgoing Commander-in-Chief has been clinging to power and launching a political and legal campaign, claiming fraud. While he did not concede to President-elect Biden, his greenlight lowers the political pressure in Washington.
Facebook has been a beneficiary of the political advertisement from both parties, which has been rising in Trump's time. A drop in divisiveness in the world's richest economy may decrease spending on political ads moving forward. That may also pressure NASDAQ: FB.
FB Stock Forecast
Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) has been gradually declining since hitting a peak of $294.68 on November 5, shortly after the elections. At current prices, it is nearing the November 2 trough of $261.36.
The broader range consists of the double-bottom at around $250 recorded in late September, while the upside is at the 52-week high of $304.67.
Facebook, which owns Instagram and Whatsapp, has failed to reach a valuation of $1 trillion achieved by some of its tech peers. The sector has been recently struggling with the news of a COVID-19 vaccine, which may depress demand for digital assets.
See Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid.
XAU/USD struggles near multi-month lows, just above $1800 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh four-month lows, closer to $1800 mark in the last hour.
Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!