Facebook (FB Stock) starts Wall Street mega-cap earnings week

Wall Street's Q3 earning season has already provided investors with many key reports from large financial institutions as well as several big names such as Tesla and Netflix that have impacted indices such as the S&P500 and the Nasdaq. This week focus has shifted to Facebook's earnings report which will be released after the end of today's session and will be followed tomorrow by Microsoft and Alphabet while concluding with reports from Apple and Amazon on Thursday. While earnings season is always an important event for markets, this week could be particularly important as many of these companies have a much larger impact on the performance indices and markets as a whole.

HSBC Q3 report reassures investors and announces share buyback

HSBC’s Q3 2021 report reassured investors by showing a significant increase in profit after tax compared to Q3 2020 with all regions being profitable, which demonstrated continued earnings diversity as the bank improves its outlook moving forward. HSBC announced that as a result of its strong capital position and notwithstanding growth opportunities, the bank intends to initiate a share buyback of up to $2 billion which is expected to start in the near future. Today's announcement follows a series of reports from the ongoing Wall Street earnings season which also highlighted the strength and resilience of the financial sector as other sectors contend with supply chain issues, labour shortages and rising energy costs.