Facebook (FB Stock) starts Wall Street mega-cap earnings week

Wall Street's Q3 earning season has already provided investors with many key reports from large financial institutions as well as several big names such as Tesla and Netflix that have impacted indices such as the S&P500 and the Nasdaq. This week focus has shifted to Facebook's earnings report which will be released after the end of today's session and will be followed tomorrow by Microsoft and Alphabet while concluding with reports from Apple and Amazon on Thursday. While earnings season is always an important event for markets, this week could be particularly important as many of these companies have a much larger impact on the performance indices and markets as a whole.
HSBC Q3 report reassures investors and announces share buyback
HSBC’s Q3 2021 report reassured investors by showing a significant increase in profit after tax compared to Q3 2020 with all regions being profitable, which demonstrated continued earnings diversity as the bank improves its outlook moving forward. HSBC announced that as a result of its strong capital position and notwithstanding growth opportunities, the bank intends to initiate a share buyback of up to $2 billion which is expected to start in the near future. Today's announcement follows a series of reports from the ongoing Wall Street earnings season which also highlighted the strength and resilience of the financial sector as other sectors contend with supply chain issues, labour shortages and rising energy costs.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near mid-1.1600s after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory around 1.1650 as investors don't seem to be paying much attention to the soft German IFO data. The dollar remains on the back foot but losses are limited by rising T-bond yields.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
XAU/USD looks north, with eyes on $1814 and $1820
Gold price eyes a sustained move above $1800 amid USD weakness. Market sentiment remains mixed ahead of a critical week.
Crypto markets coil up for an explosive move
Bitcoin price correction seems to be holding above $60,000, but fear of an extended pullback persists. Ethereum price coils up between $3,900 and $4,200, preventing a retracement. Ripple price consolidates in a bullish pennant, suggesting a 26% ascent is likely.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.