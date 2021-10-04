In this technical blog, we are going to take a look at the past performance of Facebook stock 1hr chart presented to members at elliottwave-forecast.com. In which the decline from September 01, 2021, high unfolded as Elliott wave impulse sequence thus suggested that it’s a continuation pattern & bounces should get fail in 3 or 7 swings structure. We will explain the structure & forecast below:
Facebook 1 hour Elliott Wave chart
Here’s the 1hr Elliott wave Chart from the 9/26/2021 Weekend update. In which, the decline to $340.18 low ended 5 waves impulse sequence from the peak within wave (A). Up from there, the stock made a bounce in wave (B) to correct the cycle from 9/01/2021 high. The internals of that bounce unfolded as Elliott wave flat structure where wave A ended in 3 swings at $349.67 high. Then wave B ended at $341.48 low and started the C leg higher with the expectation of another push higher to end the flat correction.
Facebook latest 1hr Elliott Wave chart
This is the Latest 1hr view from the weekend update. In which the stock made the last push higher & end up failing lower as expected in another 5 waves impulse sequence suggesting that the (C) leg lower already started. Now as far as bounces fail below $355.17 high the stock is expected to see more downside towards $311- $300 area lower.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.16 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD is trading above 1.16, paring s small part of last week's falls. Concerns about China's Evergrande, Sino-American trade tensins, uncertainty about US infrastructure and inflation worries are weighing on sentiment. Fed speakers are eyed.
GBP/USD hits 1.36 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, extending its recovery despite Brexit concerns. The market mood has improved and the safe-haven dollar is on the back foot.
XAU/USD bears target $1739 if $1749 caves in
Gold price has kicked off the NFP week on the wrong footing, challenging the $1750 psychological barrier amid a rebound in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
Crypto markets to tumble before higher highs
Bitcoin price was under a lot of pressure as it squeezed during its descent. BTC broke out of the falling wedge pattern on October 1 in an explosive manner, taking altcoins for a ride.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory
Ah inflation and watching the yield curve again, it is like back to February and March, except this time we cannot see market man Powell talking his way out of this one. The currency market is where the real money is (sorry equity people but it dwarfs us).