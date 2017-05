According to Eurostat’s flash reading, the composite Euro-zone headline inflation - CPI, fell to 1.4% during May, down from 1.9% recorded in April and lower-than 1.5% expected. Meanwhile, the core CPI also eased to 1.0% during the same period.

Separately, Euro-zone unemployment rate beat expectations and dropped to 9.3% in April as compared to previous month's 9.4% (revised lower from 9.5%).