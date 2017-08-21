Eyes Yellen and Draghi this week - UOB

Analysts at UOB Group noted that there will not be any central bank monetary policy decision from G7.

Key Quotes:

"Market attention will likely focus on the annual monetary policy symposium organized by the Federal Reserve of Kansas City (Jackson Hole Symposium) on 24- 27 August and the central theme is on “Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy”.

Fed Chair Yellen and ECB President Draghi will both speak on Friday."