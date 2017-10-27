Eyes are on China PMI this week - BBH

Eyes are on China PMI this week - BBHBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman noted the key Chinese data coming up this week.
Key Quotes:
"China reports official October manufacturing PMI, which is expected at 52.1 vs. 52.4 in September.
Caixin reports its manufacturing PMI, which is expected to remain steady at 51.0. For now, the mainland economic outlook remains solid and that is helping the regional economies perform better."
