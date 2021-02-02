Exxon Mobil (XOM) results beat estimates on EPS, CEO says “won't comment on press speculation”

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares are higher on back of solid Q4 results. Conference call ongoing. CEO says "won't comment on press speculation".

Additional takeaways

Shares in Exxon Mobil (XOM) are trading over 2% higher on Tuesday as the company announced EPS of $0.03 ahead of $0.01 estimate and sales of $46.54 billion behind the $48.76 billion estimate.

Reuters is reporting Exxon Mobil (XOM) CEO saying "Continuing to look for M&A opportunities, Won't comment on press speculation"

Recent press speculation has linked Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Chevron (CVX).

Market Reaction

Shares in Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are both trading higher on Tuesday. Exxon shares are trading over 2% higher at $45.84, Chevron is trading over 1% higher at $87.46.

