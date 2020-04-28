Extra stimulus by the BoJ seen weighing on JPY – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Alvin Liew and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia reviewed the recently announced extra stimulus measures by the BoJ.
Key Quotes
“As widely expected, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) expanded its monetary policy easing in the face of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic’s impact on Japan and the global economy.”
“The BOJ outlook for economic activity and prices turned significantly weaker due to the severity of COVID-19. GDP is now expected to contract mildly by -0.4% to -0.1% in FY2019 before worsening to -0.5% to -0.3% in FY2020 while CPI will return to a mild deflation in FY2020 before returning to subdued price increases, not exceeding 1% on average even in FY2022.”
“The BOJ has now given explicit permission to “allow” the Finance Ministry to issue more debt (JGBs) which the BOJ in turn will buy in the secondary market. We believe the central bank will ease further down the road via deepening its negative policy call rate to -0.2% (from -0.1%), with potentially other measures to follow if the domestic economic situation turns even more dire which it most likely will, with the latest plunge in exports and industrial production.”
“Going forward, today’s dovish monetary actions are likely to bias the JPY weaker, with USD/JPY to gravitate higher towards 112 in 2Q20 and 114 in 3Q20.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves higher amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850 as the market mood improves. Spain and France are set to present lockdown easing measures and US consumer confidence is eyed. Tension is mounting ahead of central bank action.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2450 as Johnson contemplates the next steps
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2450, advancing. PM Johnson is contemplating the next steps in the battle against coronavirus amid improving statistics. US Consumer Confidence is due out later on.
Old town road to the crypto moon
The crypto market is at a crossroads that will determine the path to new historic highs. Ambiguity at a technical level is absolute and the market does not have much time to choose the way forward. Sentiment indicators remain at high-fear levels.
Gold: Attempts recovery above $1700 after the $25 slide
Gold bulls fighting back control despite broad USD strength. Gold prices (XAU/USD) has bounced off four-day lows of $1692.04 and looks to extend the recovery momentum above the 1700 mark, despite a broadly firmer US dollar.
WTI: Bulls continue to guard $10 mark, still down 15% ahead of API
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has come under fresh selling pressure in the European session, as the bears now look to test the contract low of $6.55 on a break below the $10 psychological level.