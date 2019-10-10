In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD remains biased for extra consolidation in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The expectation for a “breach of 1.0930” was incorrect as EUR traded in a narrow range (between 1.0950 and 1.0989) and registered an ‘inside day’. The consolidation phase appears to be close to ending and a break above the strong 1.1000 resistance could lead to a rapid rise to 1.1025. Support is 1.0950 but the stronger level is at 1.0930”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “The sideway-trading phase that started one week ago (03 Oct, spot at 1.0960) remains intact as EUR traded in a narrow 39 pips range yesterday (between 1.0950 and 1.0989). As highlighted over the past few days, the top of the expected 1.0890/1.1025 range appears to be more vulnerable. Shorter-term indicators (see 24-hour view above) suggest EUR may be ready to challenge 1.1025 soon (if it can surmount the rather strong level of 1.1000). Looking ahead, the next resistance above 1.1025 is at 1.1050 and only a clear break of this level would indicate that EUR is ready to revisit last month’s top near 1.1110”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Probing key hurdle on trade optimism, ECB minutes eyed
EUR/USD is teasing a break above the stiff 21-day MA hurdle while heading into the London open. The currency pair may end the day with solid gains if the European Central Bank minutes sound less dovish-than-expected.
GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2200 mark ahead of UK macro data
The GBP/USD managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday and was last seen trading around the 1.2225-30 region. The uptick is likely to remain limited amid persistent Brexit uncertainties.
USD/JPY jumps to over 1-week tops on positive trade-related headlines
The USD/JPY pair reversed an early Asian session dip drop to the 107.00 neighbourhood and rallied to over one-week tops in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Gold eases from 1-week tops, still comfortable above $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to weekly tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, still holding comfortably above the key $1500 psychological mark. Positive trade headlines continue to weigh on the yellow metal.
US CPI Preview: Economic growth not prices is the key
The consumer price index is projected to rise 0.1% in September as it did in August. Annual inflation is expected to be 1.8% following August’s 1.7% increase. The core rate is estimated to gain 0.2% after a 0.3% rise in August.