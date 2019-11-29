Extra rangebound looks likely in NZD/USD – UOB

Following the recent performance of NZD/USD, FX Strategists at UOB Group now expect the continuation of the sideline trading.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “NZD did not quite ‘probe the 0.6390 support’ as it rebounded after briefly dipping to 0.6402. Momentum indicators are mostly ‘neutral’ and NZD is likely to trade sideways from here. Expected range for today, 0.6405/0.6435”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “After briefly rising to 0.6437 last Thursday (21 Nov), NZD traded sideways and stayed within a 40 pips range. The price action is in line with our view from last Friday (22 Nov, spot at 0.6405) wherein NZD ‘could trade sideways for a while more’. However, in view of the quiet price action, a 0.6380/0.6465 range is likely enough to contain the movement in NZD from here (narrowed from 0.6350/0.6465)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD ignores upbeat inflation and clings to 1.10
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, in familiar ranges. Euro-zone inflation beat expectations with Core CPI hitting 1.3% YoY. Market movement is slow after the US Thanksgiving holiday.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range around mid-109.00s
USD/JPY extended its consolidative price action for the second straight session on Friday. US-China trade uncertainty seemed to underpin the JPY’s safe-haven status and cap gains.
OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week
Markets are looking ahead to a crucial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance to determine as to whether the price of oil can continue in its northerly trajectory depending gon the outcome of the gathering.