Extra rangebound likely in GBP/USD – UOB

Cable is expected to extend further the sideline trading in the near term, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “GBP traded between 1.2846 and 1.2908, within our expected sideway-trading range of 1.2825/1.2925. Indicators are showing signs of turning up but only modestly. As such, GBP could grind higher in a range of 1.2850/1.2950”.

Next 1-3 weeks: “We indicated in our last update on 23 Oct (spot at 1.2875) that “GBP could ill afford to dither below 1.3000 or the risk of a short-term top would increase rapidly”. Since then, GBP traded sideways to slightly lower and upward pressure has dissipated. The positive phase that started earlier this month has likely made a short-term top at 1.3012 last week. Looking ahead, further GBP strength is not ruled out even though the 1.3000/10 level is acting as a ‘high-water mark’ and would be a tough level to crack. Meanwhile, GBP is expected to trade sideways, likely within a broad 1.2700/1.3000 range”.