Extra policy measures needed in China to boost consumption – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, reviewed the recent higher-than-expected CPI figures in the Chinese economy.
Key Quotes
“China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) surged to more than 7-year high at 3.8% y/y in October from 3.0% in September, coming in significantly higher than consensus forecast of 3.4%”.
“The driver was again pork prices which jumped 101.3% y/y (Sep: 69.3% y/y), the largest monthly gains on record (based on data available since 2005)”.
“Indicative of a weak demand outlook, core CPI (excluding food and energy) was unchanged from September at 1.5% y/y and services CPI remained subdued at 1.4% y/y in October (Sep:1.3% y/y)”.
“Overall weak demand was also reaffirmed by the continuing decline in the Producer Price Index (PPI) which fell for the fourth straight month in October at -1.6% y/y, … the largest decline since July 2016 when China’s factory prices were in a period of deflation”.
“Notwithstanding the surge in CPI, the weaker demand-side price pressure suggests that more policy measures are necessary to boost consumption in the Chinese economy as growth is expected to slow further. We expect China’s GDP growth to moderate to 5.9% in 2020 from 6.1% this year. After People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cut the 1Y Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate by 5 bps to 3.25% last week, we anticipate that the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) which is pegged to the MLF to fall by 5-10 bps at the upcoming monthly fixing on 20 November. The central bank is expected to continue its gradual pace of monetary easing including further reductions to the banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) ahead”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up above 1.10 amid trade hopes, amid upbeat ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding up. The US will probably refrain from slapping tariffs on European cars. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with -2.1.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.28 as Farage rejects further concessions, mixed jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 after Brexit Party leader Farage refused to further help Conservatives by withdrawing more candidates. Jobs figures showed slower wage growth but a drop in unemployment.
USD/JPY: Recovering within range ahead of Trump’s words
Japan’s Machinery Tool Orders collapsed in October, according to preliminary estimates. US President Trump is due to deliver a speech, may refer to the US-China trade deal. USD/JPY neutral for the week at around 109.20, downside potential well limited.
Gold hangs near multi-month lows, just above $1450 region
Gold remained depressed through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, around the $1450 region.
UK Jobs Outlook: Win-win situation for GBP/USD amid BOE forecasts, Farage
The jobless rate stood at 3.9% as of August – above the low of 3.8% seen earlier this year – but an excellent figure that is of envy to other countries. Economists expect the same result to be repeated in September.