Exports decline as Iraq begins OPEC cuts

According to the early estimates are based on Iraq Oil Report's analysis of independently gathered tanker loading data, Iraq including the autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) – exported a total of 3.89 million bpd in January.

Iraq's rate of oil exports in January fell month-on-month by roughly 161,000 barrels per day (bpd) as the country began making efforts to comply with an OPEC agreement to cut production, Iraq Oil Report noted.