Explosion and fire reported at Syncrude oil sands plant - RTRS

Explosion and fire reported at Syncrude oil sands plant - RTRSBy Eren ŞENGEZER
There was an explosion and fire at the Syncrude oil sands plant in northern Alberta on Tuesday, according to a contractor working on site who witnessed the incident, as reported by Reuters.
- The contractor, who declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media, said the explosion occurred around 2 p.m. local time.
- Syncrude, which is majority-owned by Suncor Energy, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said officers received a call about the fire at 2:15 p.m. and are investigating.