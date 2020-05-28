Experts: China may ‘strongly retaliate’ if the US moves to intervene in internal affairs – Global Times

Experts interview by the Global Times on Thursday, said “China may strongly retaliate if the US moves to add pressure on and intervene in China's internal affairs as it considers passing the National Security Law for Hong Kong”

The experts interviewed were Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) spokesperson and He Weiwen, a former senior trade official and an executive council member of the China Society for World Trade Organization Studies.

Key quotes

“The US threats will not frighten China as it has accumulated rich experience in countering the US' unreasonable crackdown.”

“China may resolutely impose sanctions on US companies helping anti-China US politicians in separating China, and may shut down US intelligence agencies in Hong Kong to deal a blow to US politicians spreading anti-China policies.”

The National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, is scheduled to vote on the law on Thursday and therefore markets remain wary over the US’ reaction.