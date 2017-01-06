Expect AUD around the "high 60s" level against the USD - GS

Philip Moffitt, Asia-Pacific head of fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management expresses his view on the Australian dollar against the US currency in the coming years.

Key Headlines via Bloomberg:

Sees AUD to around the "high 60s" level against the USD

Australia loses its yield advantage ... to disappear by mid-2018

Fed to keep tightening, while the RBA remains on hold

"One of the reasons why people buy Aussie dollars is it has been a relatively high yielder. That's changing. More exposure to China, no rate movement here and rate convergence with the U.S. suggest the Aussie will go lower"

"It's quite likely that in 12 months Aussie short rates and U.S. short rates could be basically the same level as the Fed tightens and the RBA does nothing"