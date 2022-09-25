A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party looked set for a clear majority in the next parliament, exit polls said on Sunday after voting ended in an Italian national election, reported Reuters.
Key quotes
The polls, if confirmed, would give Italy its most right-wing government since World War Two, with Meloni expected to become the country's first woman prime minister.
An exit poll for state broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties, that also includes Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, won between 41% and 45%, enough to guarantee control of both houses of parliament.
RAI said the right-wing alliance would win between 227 and 257 of the 400 seats in the lower house of parliament, and 111-131 of the 200 Senate seats.
Full results are expected by early Monday.
EUR/USD remains pressured
The polls fail to impress EUR/USD bulls as it remains pressured at 20-year low around 0.9675 by the press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes downside to near 0.6500 focus shifts to US Durable Goods data
The AUD/USD pair has opened around previous week’s low at 0.6511 and is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as risk-off prospects have soared after the warning from Russian leader ladiir Putin. A decline in US Durable Goods Forecast projections could impact the DXY.
EUR/USD: No rest for the wicked Premium
The EUR/USD pair plummeted to 0.9706 on Friday, its lowest since October 2002, to end the week with sharp losses at around 0.9720. Financial markets were on hold throughout the first half of the week, ahead of first-tier events.
Gold plunges to new two-year-lows below $1640
Gold price tanked to new two-and-half years low at $1638.90. Global S&P PMIs revealed in the EU, UK, and the US sparked investors’ recession fears, increasing appetite for the safe-haven US dollar.
Ethereum: Assessing the possibility of a post-Merge rally
Ethereum price trades at $1,323 on Sunday, several days after sliding to $1,200. It was a surprise that the largest smart contracts token would give up most of its gains during and after the much-publicized Merge.
Economic conditions, market performance worsen after Fed rate hike
Precious metals markets are trying to tough this week despite another large rate hike by the Fed. On Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by three quarters as expected. Powell vowed to bring inflation down and restore price stability.