Commenting on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy path, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers noted that the Fed policymakers need to take strong action to quell soaring inflation.
Also read: US week ahead: Fed rate hike decision and Q2 GDP in focus – Moody’s
Key quotes
“We do need strong action from our central bank.”
He cast doubt on the likelihood of a soft landing for the US economy, saying it’s “very unlikely.”
“There’s a very high likelihood of recession when we’ve been in this kind of situation before.”
“Recession has essentially always followed when inflation has been high and our employment has been low.”
“There’s a lot we can do to contain or control inflation.”
“But if we continue with the kind of ostrich policies we had in 2021, there’s going to be much, much more pain later.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured near 0.6900 amid global growth worries
AUD/USD is keeping the red near 0.6900, undermined by worries over a global economic slowdown, as the Fed is on track for a 75 bps rate hike this week. Recession fears offset expectations of hotter Australian inflation and a steeper RBA rate hike curve.
EUR/USD battles 1.0200 amid risk-aversion, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot at around 1.0200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a risk-off market mood. Global economic slowdown worries persist amid the Fed and US GDP week. ECB's Lagarde stuck to the hawkish rhetoric over the weekend.
Gold eyes $1,750 on the road to recovery Premium
Gold price is reversing an early dip but remains cautious at the start of the critical Fed week. The rebound in the US dollar from over two-week lows capped the bullion’s ongoing recovery momentum. The greenback climbed on the back of renewed risk-off flows.
Shiba Inu price discards bullish outlook as bears seize control, here’s what’s next for SHIB
Shiba Inu price has been a relatively bad altcoin to trade. The meme coin has pushed its users from euphoria to greed in late June and indecisiveness throughout July with a tiny bit of hope as it breached a bullish continuation pattern.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!