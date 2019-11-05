Ex-US-National Security Advisor Bolton to testify at Trump impeachment - Report

According to several media reports, the former US National Security Advisor John Bolton is scheduled to testify on Thursday at 9 am local time. However, its not yet confirmed by the official sources.

The Axios report cites a source with the direct knowledge of the matter, denying that Bolton is not testifying. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that he was asked to testify but still not clear of the details.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index challenges daily tops near 97.60 region, up +0.07% on the day.