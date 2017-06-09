Ex-UK Minister: Britain could still reverse Brexit

Ex-UK Minister: Britain could still reverse BrexitBy Dhwani Mehta
Former UK’s Conservative Minister Michael Heseltine was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that Brexit could be reversed if economic pain prompts a change in public opinion that brings a new generation of political leaders to power in Britain
Key Points:
Britain could face another election in just two years and that Prime Minister Theresa May would not lead the party into that election.
“There is now a possibility that Brexit will not happen, but it will need a change in public opinion.”
“There may be indications but there is no really substantive evidence of public opinion moving but I think that it will happen. My guess is that public opinion will move.”
