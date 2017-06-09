Ex-UK Minister: Britain could still reverse Brexit

Former UK’s Conservative Minister Michael Heseltine was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that Brexit could be reversed if economic pain prompts a change in public opinion that brings a new generation of political leaders to power in Britain

Key Points:

Britain could face another election in just two years and that Prime Minister Theresa May would not lead the party into that election.

“There is now a possibility that Brexit will not happen, but it will need a change in public opinion.”

“There may be indications but there is no really substantive evidence of public opinion moving but I think that it will happen. My guess is that public opinion will move.”