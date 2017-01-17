Ex-RBI Chief Rajan: Any US border taxes will have dramatic global impact

Ex-RBI Chief Rajan: Any US border taxes will have dramatic global impactBy Dhwani Mehta
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan was on the wires, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech in Hong Kong.
Key Headlines:
Any US border taxes will have dramatic global impact
Recovery from recession picking up around the world
Fear, anger very real in industrialized nations
Geo-political friction in many areas, something has to give
My worry is that we've got used to liquidity for ever
No reason why India won't become a growth engine in the future