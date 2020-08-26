Ex-IMF China Head: An economic decoupling of the US and China is a long way away

Commenting on an economic decoupling of the US and China, former head of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) China division, Eswar Prasad, said that it is “a long way away,” while adding that moving away from a US-centric system certainly appeals to Beijing,

Additional comments (via CNBC)

“These two economies are still quite closely tied. After all, it’s very hard for the two largest economies in a way to stop bumping into each other in various dimensions.”

“The desire to get away from the grasp of the US-based or dollar-denominated international financial system is certainly something at the forefront of China’s mind.”

“That is why the world’s second-largest economy has been pushing for greater use of the Chinese yuan in settling trade.”