Ex-IMF chief Christine Lagarde says global growth 'fragile,' 'under threat' - RTRS citing AFP

Reuters is reporting that the ex-IMF chief Christine Lagarde said that global growth is 'fragile and' 'under threat'. She said that central bankers must be 'predictable' and focus on stability.
The nod from EU lawmakers paves the way for Lagarde to take up the post with the European Central Bank in November. she will be formally appointed to the post by EU leaders in October and will be the first woman to helm the ECB.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1050 level
The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main DSMAs. The Euro has been in a trading range over the last two weeks as the market participants are waiting for a catalyst.
GBP/USD: 3-week-old resistance-line questions 100-DMA breakout
Successful trading beyond 100-day simple moving average (DMA) fails to lend much strength to the GBP/USD pair as it struggles around 1.2520 during Friday morning. A rising trend-line since August-end, seems to challenge buyers.
USD/JPY flat in Tokyo opening hour, bears eye break below 107.45.
USD/JPY is flat in the Tokyo opening hour as we wind down into the close for the week following a data-heavy number of sessions which have left more questions unanswered and the outlook murky.
Gold holds on to recovery gains amid trade/political pessimism
In addition to bouncing off multi-month-old rising trend-line, Gold gains support form recently downbeat trade/political headlines while taking the bids to $1,500 during Friday’s Asian session.
The Federal Reserve Keeps its Options Open
The Federal Reserve’s two rate cuts in as many months have satisfied market expectations for action and will give the governors time to determine if a full reduction cycle is warranted.