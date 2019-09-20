Ex-IMF chief Christine Lagarde says global growth 'fragile,' 'under threat' - RTRS citing AFP

Reuters is reporting that the ex-IMF chief Christine Lagarde said that global growth is 'fragile and' 'under threat'. She said that central bankers must be 'predictable' and focus on stability.

The nod from EU lawmakers paves the way for Lagarde to take up the post with the European Central Bank in November. she will be formally appointed to the post by EU leaders in October and will be the first woman to helm the ECB.