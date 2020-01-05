Ex-Fed Chief Bernanke: Fed should not rule out negative interest rates as a tool to fight downturn

The Fed should also consider maintaining constructive ambiguity about the future use of negative short-term rates, said the former Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Ben Bernanke about the new tools of monetary policy in an address to the American Economics Association on Saturday.
Key Quotes (via Reuters):
Bond buying should be made a permanent part of the US central bank’s toolkit.
Similarly, “forward guidance,” or promises about future policy, proved effective particularly as those pledges became more specific and tied to particular goals like reaching a certain level of unemployment.
Forward guidance in the next downturn will be more effective - better understood, better anticipated, and more credible - if it is part of a policy framework clearly articulated in advance.
Both QE and forward guidance should be part of the standard toolkit going forward.
The room available for conventional rate cuts is much smaller than in the past but the new policy tools are effective.
The Fed should prepare for the next recession - including a recommendation that the Fed maintain “constructive ambiguity” about the possibility of using negative interest rates, and not rule out a tool it might find useful under some conditions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows after weak ISM figure, amid Mid-East escalation
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1150 after the ISM Manufacturing PMI plunged to 47.2 points in December. Earlier, the dollar gained ground after a massive US-Iranian escalation.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows
GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.31 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI fell short of expectations with 44.4 points.
Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven
The main crypto assets turned upward when the attack in Baghdad became known. There are medium-term upside possibilities that could drive the market into Bitcoin’s halving. The crypto market is very sensitive and reacts quickly to events.
Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact
Qassem Suleimani's killing is significant as he is a senior state actor. Iran has already proved its sophisticated capabilities in attacking Saudi oil installations. The upcoming Israeli elections and PM Netanyahu's battle for staying out of prison may add to the escalation.
USD/JPY remains near 108.00 after FOMC minutes
The USD/JPY pair remains steady, hovering around 108.00 following the release of the FOMC minutes.