Ex-ECB Chief Trichet: Draghi QE decision shows European economy is robust

Ex-ECB Chief Trichet: Draghi QE decision shows European economy is robustBy Dhwani Mehta
Former ECB President Trichet crossed the wires last minutes, speaking to Radio Classic on the Draghi’s QE decision and overall Eurozone economic outlook.
Key Headlines:
Draghi QE decision shows European economy is robust
Has no doubt on economic dynamism
Shows increased synchronization of EZ economies
France and Italy have more to do with competitiveness
Weak inflation is a global phenomenon
Prices not rising the way they have in the past
Competition from EM capping prices
