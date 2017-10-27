Ex-ECB Chief Trichet: Draghi QE decision shows European economy is robust

Former ECB President Trichet crossed the wires last minutes, speaking to Radio Classic on the Draghi’s QE decision and overall Eurozone economic outlook.

Key Headlines:

Draghi QE decision shows European economy is robust

Has no doubt on economic dynamism

Shows increased synchronization of EZ economies

France and Italy have more to do with competitiveness

Weak inflation is a global phenomenon

Prices not rising the way they have in the past

Competition from EM capping prices