Ex-BOJ’s Shirai: Monetary policy isn't the key to boosting Japan's sluggish economy

Ex-BOJ’s Shirai: Monetary policy isn't the key to boosting Japan's sluggish economyBy Dhwani Mehta
In an interview with CNBC, former BOJ board member Sayuri Shirai noted that monetary policy isn’t the key reason to revive the Japanese growth.
Key Headlines:
The key to boosting Japan's sluggish economy isn't more monetary policy; it's focusing on making households feel more secure
"Just by doing monetary easing, I don't think we can increase the aggregate demand"
Skeptical of the government expanding fiscal policy