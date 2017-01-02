Ex-BOJ’s Momma: USD/JPY below 100 could be cause for concern for BOJ

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, former BOJ executive noted that if yen spikes well above 100 per dollar that could make BOJ worried.

Key Headlines:

BOJ's next move will likely be to raise its 10-yr bond yield target as Japan's economy in good shape, may start debate on timing later this year

US president Trump's yen remarks unlikely to bind BOJ's hands on policy

If yen spikes well above 100 to dollar that could make BOJ worried, but current dollar/yen won't pose serious problem for Japan's economy