Ex-BOJ’s Kiuchi: BOJ should begin policy normalization process

Ex-BOJ’s Kiuchi: BOJ should begin policy normalization processBy Dhwani Mehta
Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Takahide Kiuchi (a persistent dissenter during his tenure) crossed the wires last minutes, speaking on the Japanese economy and monetary policy in an interview on Bloomberg TV.
Key Headlines:
BOJ cannot continue to purchase JGBs forever
BOJ may reach limit on JGB buying in middle of 2018
Limit could be reached earlier if BOJ increases buying for YCC
2% inflation goal is unachievable in foreseeable future
2% target not appropriate
Govt should accelerate structural reforms
BOJ should begin policy normalisation process
