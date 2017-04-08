Ex-BOJ’s Kiuchi: BOJ should begin policy normalization process

Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Takahide Kiuchi (a persistent dissenter during his tenure) crossed the wires last minutes, speaking on the Japanese economy and monetary policy in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

Key Headlines:

BOJ cannot continue to purchase JGBs forever

BOJ may reach limit on JGB buying in middle of 2018

Limit could be reached earlier if BOJ increases buying for YCC

2% inflation goal is unachievable in foreseeable future

2% target not appropriate

Govt should accelerate structural reforms

BOJ should begin policy normalisation process