Ex-BOJ’s Kiuchi: BOJ on course to retreat from radical stimulus

Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Kiuchi crossed the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the Japanese central bank’s monetary policy program.

Main Headlines:

BOJ already in the process of winding down its radical monetary policy

May also look at making changes to its long-term interest rate target in the near future

“The Bank of Japan has already begun normalizing policy since it shifted to yield curve control last year, and that’s the direction the bank seems to heading.”

Bond buying at current pace likely to reach limit around mid-2018

Targeting 3-5 year JGB yields instead of current 10-year yield could be an option if BOJ were to normalize policy

BOJ may abandon YCC, ramp up bond buying to finance fiscal spending of economy suffers severe downturn