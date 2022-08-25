Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Chief Economist Seisaku Kameda said in an MNI interview on Thursday, he sees Japanese inflation rising to around 3% towards the end of this year but that is unlikely to prod the BOJ to alter its ultra-easy monetary policy stance.
Key quotes
“BOJ is unlikely to respond directly to cost-push inflation and the yen's short-term fall, awaiting the appointment of a new BOJ governor and deputies in Spring 2023.“
“BOJ could examine or review monetary policy, including the impact of cost-push inflation developments, he did not elaborate.”
"Upward pressure from high food and durable goods on consumer prices will continue during the current fiscal year (to March 2023), paving the way for core CPI to rise to around 3%.”
“But higher core CPI would not lead to a policy adjustment by the BOJ as it would not be consistent with the central bank's 2% goal in a stable and sustainable manner.”
Also read: BOJ’s Kuroda would hold policy even if inflation hits 3% – Bloomberg survey
Market reaction
USD/JPY is off the lows but remains below 137.00 heading into the European morning. The spot was last seen trading at 136.66, losing 0.32% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with parity ahead of German IFO, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is consolidating the recovery rally around 1.0000 ahead of Germany's IFO survey. The US dollar corrects further amid cautious optimism, as the European energy crisis battles China's stimulus. US GDP, Jackson Hole eyed as well.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.1800, having stalled its recovery near 1.1850. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety also keeps investors on the edge.
Gold: Will the recovery extend ahead of Jackson Hole? Premium
Gold price is posting sizeable gains so far this Thursday, extending its recovery into the third straight day. The renewed downside in the US dollar is helping the bright metal gain bullish momentum.
Will Shiba Inu price provide buy signal before exploding to $0.0000200
Shiba Inu price is looking to find a stable support floor that doubles as a launching pad after it undid its explosives rally in under a week. This development could take SHIB to the volume point of control (POC), where large buyers are likely to step in and trigger another rally.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months.