Ex-BOJ’s Iwata: BOJ should proceed with current slowdown in JGB buying

Ex-BOJ’s Iwata: BOJ should proceed with current slowdown in JGB buyingBy Dhwani Mehta
Former BOJ Deputy Governor Kazumasa Iwata crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, commenting on the BOJ’s asset purchases program.
Key Headlines:
BOJ should proceed with current slowdown in JGB buying so annual pace of buying eventually falls to 40 trln yen from 80 trln yen
BOJ should consider reducing ETF purchases at some point given distortions it is creating in markets
BOJ should modify its long-term interest rate target once it becomes clear inflation will stay around 1 pct
BOJ's inflation forecasts are too optimistic, even hitting 1 pct inflation could be challenging
BOJ should conduct new comprehensive assessment on effect of its stimulus policy
