Ex-BOJ Official: Japanese central bank must amend negative rate policy – MNI

In an exclusive interview with MNI on Thursday, a former senior Bank of Japan (BOJ) executive said that with a growing number of central banks and international financial bodies increasingly skeptical over the impact of negative interest rate policy, the Japanese central bank must rethink its current framework.

Nothing further is reported by him.

The focus now shifts towards the speech by the BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya due at 0700 GMT for fresh hints on the monetary policy outlook.

The Japanese yen is unfazed by the above comments, as USD/JPY holds the lower ground below 109.00 amid dovish Fed and mounting coronavirus concerns that sentiment risk down the hill in Asia.