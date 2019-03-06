Ex-BOJ Executive Momma: Setting cap on long-term rates not an easy option for Fed

Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Executive board member Momma is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that setting cap on long-term rates not an easy option for the Federal Reserve.

Key Quotes:

“There’s a risk that by capping long-term rates, central banks could hurt, not heighten, inflation expectations.”

“Even if it does adopt one, the Fed will probably set a cap for the shorter end of the yield curve that’s easier to control.”

“The BOJ could strengthen the forward guidance by binding it closer to inflation.”

“For example, it could pledge to hold off on rate hikes until deflation risks are eradicated.”