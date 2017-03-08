Ex-BOE’s Gieve backs the case for a rate hike today

Ex-BOE’s Gieve backs the case for a rate hike todayBy Dhwani Mehta
Former Deputy Governor of financial stability on the Bank of England (BOE), Sir John Gieve, crossed the wires last hours, via Reuters, advocating a rate hike as early as at today’s policy meeting.
Key Headlines:
BOE needs to reverse the stimulus enacted after Brexit vote.
Economic slump that was predicted at time of cut did not occur.
He acknowledges slower growth on the back of economic uncertainty but said it's no reason to keep rate so low to pump up demand.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.