Ex-BOE Chief King: Raising QE would be premature

While speaking to the Coronanomics podcast on Monday, the former Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mervyn King warned against the premature raising of the central bank’s quantitative easing (QE) programme, per CityAM.

Key quotes

It would be premature for the UK's central bank to expand the quantitative easing scheme too early, saying such a step would be premature.

The current management should wait until the economy has recovered to levels similar to that of the end of 2019 before returning to conventional monetary and fiscal measures.

His comments come ahead of this week's meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), due at 0600 GMT.