Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty

The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.
Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks with more than $300 billion in liabilities, $19 billion of which are dollar bonds.
However, the latest payments were made at the end of a 30-day grace period that ended Wednesday, and this has given risk a bit of relief. This was, however, the third time in the past month the company has paid up perilously close to a deadline. The bonds had a total of more than $148 million due.
Evergrande has come under pressure from its other creditors at home and a stifling funding squeeze has cast a shadow over hundreds of its residential projects. This is raising concern and putting a focus to other cash-strapped developers such as Kaisa Group.
''Kaisa has the most offshore debt of any Chinese developer after Evergrande and pleaded for help from creditors this week. It has coupon payments totalling over $59 million due on Thursday and Friday, with 30-day grace periods for both,'' Reuters reported.
Overall, the firm has tentacles that reach into the farthest corners of the Chinese financial system, wrapping around banks and shadow lenders. Markets are not out of the woods yet, but regulators and government think tanks have also held meetings with developers in the past few weeks. Therefore, the market is expecting some easing in credit and housing policies to prevent a hard landing of the sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1400 on renewed US dollar strength
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1400, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the advance in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD: Bears flirt with 61.8% FE amid oversold RSI
GBP/USD bears seem tiring around the lowest level since December 2020 as the cable pair seesaws near 1.3360-65 amid Friday’s Asian session, after refreshing the multi-day bottom the previous day. Bearish impulse fades but bulls have limited upside room.
Gold snaps six-day uptrend around $1,850 on firmer USD
Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates the biggest weekly gains since May while easing to $1,859, down 0.18% intraday during early Friday. The yellow metal rallied in the last six days and crossed the key $1,832-34 hurdle earlier in the week amid the market’s rush to risk-safety on the Fed rate hike expectations, backed by the 31-year high US inflation data.
Cardano price action whipsaws bulls and bears despite ADA $2.50 target
Cardano price action has been some of the most volatile and indecisive of all high market cap cryptocurrencies. As a result, Wednesday's sell-off terminated what looked like the beginning of a new bullish expansion phase.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.