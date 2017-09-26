Event Risk outlook for the sessions ahead - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered their Event Risk outlook for the sessions ahead.

Key Quotes:

"Euro Area: Aug money supply and credit data are due to be released.

US: Aug durable goods orders (preliminary) are expected to rise 1.0% after a 6.8% fall in Jul relating to a 19.2% drop in transport equipment - core capital goods orders beat expectations, up 1.0%. Aug pending home sales are seen to post another fall of 0.3% (last -0.8%) which would suggest the recent easing in housing activity could continue for a bit longer. Fedspeak involves Brainard giving a repeat of yesterday’s speech on labour market disparities and Bullard talks on the economy and policy.

Canada: BoC Governor Poloz speaks at the St. John’s Board of Trade followed by a press conference.

NZ: The RBNZ’s OCR Review on Thursday morning (9am NZT) is widely expected to keep the OCR on hold at 1.75%. There should be little change in guidance, given the interim nature of OCR Reviews (the Monetary Policy Statement in November includes a comprehensive update of its economic forecasts)."