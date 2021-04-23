EU's von der Leyen: Will conclude contract with Pfizer/BioNTech for 1.8 billion vaccines

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that they are planning to finalize a contract with Pfizer/BioNTech in the next few days for the delivery of 1.8 billion coronavirus vaccines over 2021-2023, as reported by Reuters.

Von der Leyen further noted that they have not yet made a decision whether they will take legal action against AstraZeneca. "Protein-based vaccines against COVID have potential," she added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was down 0.53% on the day at 3,993 and Germany's DAX was losing 0.8% at 15,195.