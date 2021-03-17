EU's von der Leyen: We can have 70% of adults fully vaccinated by end of summer

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that they can achieve their target of having 70% of adults in Europea fully vaccinated by the end of summer, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"EU should get some 55 million doses of Johnson&Johnson vaccine by end of June, 200 million from BionTech Pfizer and 35 million from Moderna."

"AstraZeneca will only deliver some 70 million doses by end of June, down from 180 million in contract with EU."

"We see the cusp of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic forming in EU."

"EU has received hundreds of vaccine exports requests since the beginning of February, only one was refused."

"EU has exported 41 million vaccine doses since the start of February to 33 countries."

"We need to ensure reciprocity in vaccine exports."

"If this situation does not change, we will reflect on how to link exports to vaccine-producing countries to their openness."

"We will reflect on if exports to countries who have higher vaccination rates than us are proportionate."

"We are ready to use whatever tools we need to deliver on that."

"This is about making sure that Europe gets its fair share of vaccines."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair doesn't seem to be paying any mind to these remarks and was last seen posting small daily losses at 1.1892.