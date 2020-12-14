EU's von der Leyen: We are on very last mile in negotiations, we want a level playing field

"We are on the very last mile in negotiations," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday regarding the Brexit talks and reiterated that they want a level playing field.

"We are fine about the architecture of the trade deal but details are crucial," von der Leyen added.

Meanwhile, s spokesperson for the European Commission said that the European Union is fully dedicated to trying to reach a deal with the United Kingdom.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair preserves its bullish momentum after these comments and was last seen gaining 1.55% on the day at 1.3426.